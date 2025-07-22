Yamaha Named Motocross Paddock Sponsor of 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented By Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: Todd Westover

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 22, 2025) — Famed motorcycle brand Yamaha will support 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution as the official Motocross Paddock sponsor of the event.

Running July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will be home to near-endless motocross action.

“Yamaha is a force in the motocross world, and is one of the most recognizable brands in the sport,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We greatly appreciate their support of motocross racing at AMA VMD and look forward to working with them to make this the best year of racing yet!”

Initially founded in 1887 as a musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer, Yamaha dove into the world of motorcycles in 1955 with the release of the YA-1. Since then, Yamaha has exploded as one of the largest motorcycle brands globally, as well as a leading marque in various forms of motorsports.

For more information about Yamaha, visit yamaha-motor.com/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is on the most noteworthy motorcycle events of the summer. With near-endless racing in a variety of disciplines, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame bike show, vendor displays and much more, there is something for everyone at VMD!

Stay up-to-date on all things Vintage Motorcycle Days at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/, sign up for the VMD Newsletter or follow the official VMD social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.