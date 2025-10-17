WORCS To Serve as West Regional GP Championship Starting in 2026

Photo Courtesy of WORCS

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 17, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced that the WORCS Racing series will serve as the AMA West Regional Grand Prix Championship in 2026 and beyond.

Starting in 2001, WORCS Racing has established itself as one of the most prominent off-road racing series in the United States.

“WORCS Racing has long been one of the premier off-road racing series in the nation, and we’re proud to welcome them as the AMA West Regional Grand Prix Championship,” said AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Logan Densmore. “This collaboration will provide racers across the West Coast with even greater opportunities to compete at an elite level and continue advancing the sport.”

WORCS is one of the largest off-road motorcycle racing series in the country, with over 11,000 racers competing in a variety of racing disciplines. With events across six states — Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington — WORCS will run 10 rounds during its 2026 season.

“Becoming the AMA West Coast Regional GP Series is a huge step forward for WORCS Racing and the riders who make this sport so incredible. We’re proud to partner with the AMA as the official West Coast Regional GP Series for 2026,” WORCS Promoter Heather Wallace said. “WORCS Racing has always been about family, community, competition, and showcasing the best off-road talent in the country. With our expanded 10-round, six-state schedule, we’re more excited than ever to grow the sport and provide racers with the highest level of GP racing in the West.”

More details regarding WORCS can be found at worcsracing.com/.

As the AMA’s off-road racing efforts continue to expand, stay engaged with the latest information at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/.