American Men Claim Long-Awaited Trial des Nations Championship in Italy

United States earns first International Trophy since 2005

Photo Credit: Pep Segalés

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 26, 2025) — The United States enjoyed a successful weekend of competition at the 2025 Trial des Nations in Tolmezzo, Italy, on Sept. 20-21, claiming the team’s first International Trophy since 2005.



Led by the trio of Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Will Myers, the United States held off Japan and Germany by just four points on its way to its second International Trophy since the class was added in 1995.



“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort, dedication and sportsmanship shown by all of our riders this past weekend,” said USA Trial des Nations Team Manager Daniel Blanc-Gonnet. “Our results highlight the incredible talent we have representing the United States. We are eternally grateful for the support of our fans, families and sponsors all across the USA who make it all possible. See you next year in Arteixo, Spain.”



The Americans ended Japan’s two-year stretch of dominance over the International Trophy, utilizing a last day surge to finish the competition with just seven points, while the Japanese and Germans each tallied 11 points each.



“It’s been an amazing weekend,” Roper said in an FIM release following the final day of competition. “We rode phenomenally all day and were able to cover for each other, even on sections we messed up, so that really helped our score.”



On the Women’s side, the Americans captured seventh place with the trio of Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Abigail Buzzelli ­— finishing the weekend with 104 points. Spain captured the overall women’s title, with Italy and Great Britain completing the podium.



The United States also sent a pair of representatives to compete in the Trial des Nations Challenge, which is a special competition that allows younger riders to compete in an FIM Championship. The duo of Ryon Land and Kylie Glueck took the United States to a sixth-place finish, while Norway, Great Britain and Poland finished on the podium.



Spain continued its unbelievable stretch of dominance over the men’s class, winning its 21st consecutive title, while Great Britain and Italy finished in second and third place, respectively.