U.S. Women’s Trophy Team Makes History with Third-Consecutive ISDE Title

Ties Australia for most Women’s World Trophy ISDE championships

Photo Credit: Mary Rinnell

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 2, 2025) — For the third-consecutive year, the American women ascended to the top of the podium at the 99th running of the FIM International Six-Days Enduro, which ran Aug. 24-29 in Bergamo, Italy.



The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish and Korie Steede for their outstanding efforts in bringing home another Women’s World Trophy in dominant fashion, in which the trio led second-place Australia by over 35 minutes entering the final day of racing. This is the United States’ sixth overall Women’s World Trophy victory, tying the record with Australia — though, the U.S. has had outstanding success in the 2020s, claiming four of the last five championships.



“For years, Brandy, Rachel and Korie have represented their country at the highest level, and we’re delighted to see them at the top of the podium yet again at ISDE,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “They have elevated our ISDE efforts to unprecedented heights, and we are so grateful for their unparalleled determination in bringing home another title.”



For the third-straight year, Richards claimed the individual title, while Steede locked down second place and Gutish earned fourth place.



With yet another outstanding performance in Italy, Gutish emphasized the pride she felt after winning her fourth ISDE championship.



“I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates and myself for this winning result,” Gutish said in an FIM press release. “We gave it everything we had all week, and to win the race by the margin that we did shows how much effort we put in.”



The American World Trophy Team earned a fourth-place finish in Bergamo, spearheaded by the quartet of Johnny Girroir, Cody Barnes, Josh Toth and Dante Oliveira. The host nation, Italy, claimed first place, while Sweden and France followed on the podium.



Thanks to a strong showing on Day Six, the American Junior World Trophy Team — comprised of Grant Davis, Cooper Jones and Mateo Oliveira — earned fourth place during the six-day competition. Italy also claimed the Junior World Trophy Crown while France and Australia finished second and third, respectively.



On the Club Side, Team Rabaconda — an American club team made up of Joseph Cunningham, Cole Whitmer and Thorn Devlin — landed on the podium with a second-place finish, slotting in behind Italian club MC Italia A.



The 2026 ISDE will be the 100th running of the event. For more information, visit fim-isde.com/.