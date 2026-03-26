United States Emerges Victorious at 2026 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

Lachlan Turner leads the way for the Americans’ inaugural victory at the event

Photo Courtesy of Christina Denney

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 26, 2026) — The United States thoroughly dominated the competition at the 2026 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup at the Wonthaggi Circuit in Australia, winning the weekend event for the first time in its brief history.



Led by the stellar performance of team captain Lachlan Turner (1-2-1), the Americans left little to chance against Australia and New Zealand. The United States finished with just 35 points on the weekend, outpacing the Australians (65) and New Zealand (103) en route to the commanding victory at the event.



“This win at the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is incredibly special for Team USA,” said team manager Christina Denney. “It was a true team effort – every rider showed up, rode with heart and delivered when it mattered most. I’m extremely proud of how they represented not only themselves, but our country.”



While Turner led the way for the Americans, several other riders were monumental in the team’s success. Mayla Herrick — racing at just 16 years old — went 3-3-3 in motos while Jordan Jarvis (4-4-4) and Jamie Astudillo (5-7-6) added quick performances to push the United States to the runaway victory.



The United States avenged its second-place finish at the 2025 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, where the team fell just two points shy of Australia for the championship.