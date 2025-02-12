Turn 14 Distribution Joins As Presenting Sponsor of 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 12, 2025) — Performance warehouse distributor Turn 14 Distribution will be the presenting sponsor of 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“Turn 14 Distribution makes life easier for motorcycle companies and motorcyclists around the country, and we are pleased to have them aboard for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We look forward to working closely with them to make this yet another outstanding event!”

With locations in Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada and Indiana, Turn 14 Distribution’s dedication to the powersports vehicle market ­— from motorcycles to UTVs — makes it the perfect partner for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. Turn 14 Distribution helps the motorcycle industry operate efficiently as it stocks its partner manufacturers’ product lines to allow for speedy order completion.

“We’re excited to be part of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and connect with the passionate motorcycling community that gathers for this event,” Kyle Shelley, Vice President of Sales, said. “It’s a great opportunity to work with the AMA and contribute to an event that means so much to so many riders.”

For more information on Turn 14 Distribution, visit turn14.com/.

With vintage racing in a wide collection of disciplines, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, vendor displays and much more, 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is set to be another grand celebration of all things vintage motorcycling.

To stay updated on all things VMD, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/, sign up for the VMD Newsletter and follow the official VMD social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.