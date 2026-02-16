Tomac Trifecta

Haiden Deegan digs out fifth consecutive win in 250SX West class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Seattle’s Lumen Field served as the backdrop for a clash of AMA Supercross 450SX defending champion Cooper Webb and 2026 title hopeful Eli Tomac.

Although Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Webb took the holeshot and led for the first 13 laps, Tomac surged into the lead during the 14th lap and never looked back, earning a much-needed victory in the Emerald City. This marked the third win of the season for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, his first since the second round in San Diego.

“It’s a tough track to really get a hold of and get comfortable on. I saved the best for last, of course. I had my best start and my best ride there [in the Main Event],” Tomac said. “I cleaned up some lines, did some different jump combinations. Just typical Seattle. One of the toughest we have all year. Glad to conquer it.”

Joining Tomac on the podium was Webb — who finished 9.265 seconds behind Tomac — and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, whose third-place finish marked his best performance of the season.

Despite finishing in fourth place, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence maintained his overall hold on the 450SX standings, jumping to 124 points through six rounds. The win pushed Tomac to 123 points on the season, while Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team’s Ken Roczen and Webb sat tied for third place with 113 points apiece.

While the championship gap narrowed in the 450SX class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan continued his reign over the 250SX West class.

Although Deegan stood atop the podium for the fifth straight race, he faced quite the challenge from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen, who fell just 1.5 seconds shy of the 250SX West class leader and held a lead as late as the 16th lap.

“I went through after [the finish] and told [Kitchen] that was the gnarliest battle I have ever had racing. We were going back and forth,” Deegan said. “I know it’s in his hometown so the [fans] may not like it, but I hope they enjoyed that one.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie rounded out the podium in Seattle, finishing 31.654 seconds behind his teammate.

Deegan widened his overall lead in the 250SX West class, jumping to 143 points and well ahead of teammates Anstie (108) and Michael Mosiman (107), who are in second and third place, respectively.

The 2026 AMA Supercross season heads to Arlington, Texas, for Round 7. Opening ceremonies are set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern, and the racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.