Tom Umphress Named Chair of AMA Board of Directors

Russ Ehnes to serve as Vice Chair moving forward

Photo Courtesy of Tom Umphress

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 21, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announced that longtime AMA Board Member, and previous Vice Chair, Tom Umphress of Jordan, Minn., was elected chairman at the January board meeting.

With Umphress moving into the role, previous Chair Russ Ehnes of Great Falls, Mont., will serve as Vice Chair alongside Umphress. AMA Board Members Brad Baumert and Hub Brennan will remain in their roles as Assistant Treasurer and Executive Committee Member, respectively.

“My focus will be on continuing to support the AMA’s involvement in amateur racing, as well as the important work we do in the professional racing space,” Umphress said. “Remember, the majority of our racing members are amateur racers, and it’s essential to continue providing a safe, competitive environment for them to participate.

“At the same time,” Umphress continued, “I want to help grow our non-competition membership and expand our presence in both on- and off-road riding. I believe this area represents our greatest opportunity for growth.”

Umphress also noted the continued importance of strengthening the AMA’s advocacy efforts so members can fully enjoy the motorcycling lifestyle.

While serving as Vice Chair, Umphress provided leadership on legislative issues as a member of the Executive Committee and the Rights and Advocacy Committee. A staunch advocate for motorcyclist rights, Umphress has provided a keen focus on land use and public access, among several other issues that may impact motorcyclists. Umphress has been a member of the AMA Board of Directors since 2021.

Since 1999, Umphress has been active in the AMA, serving as a board member of AMA District 23, representing his charter club, the Twin Cities Trail Riders. In that time, Umphress also served as the Government Relations Officer for AMA District 23. He also served several years on the board of the National Off-Highway Conservation Council.

Additionally, the AMA is grateful to Ehnes for his time spent as Chair of the AMA Board of Directors.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our outgoing Board Chair, Russ Ehnes, and thank him for his leadership during his tenure,” Umphress said. “Under his guidance, many important accomplishments have helped position the AMA for a strong future.”

For more information about the AMA Board of Directors, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/ama-101/ama-board-of-directors/.