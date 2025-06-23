Texas Joins Arkansas with New Inherent Risk Legislation Signed into Law

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2025) — Texas became the second state this year to sign motorcycle-focused inherent risk legislation into law on June 20, when Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed HB 5624.



The American Motorcyclist Association, alongside Texas motocross track owners, motorcycle dealers, and riding enthusiasts, was closely engaged with efforts to pass HB 5624. The AMA commends the Texas state legislature for its passage, as HB 5624 aims to create a more consistent and predictable liability environment for property owners and off-road riding enthusiasts.



HB 5624 will be enacted statewide on Sept. 1, 2025.



“We are pleased to see HB 5624 pass in Texas and are encouraged to see inherent risk legislation continue to pick up momentum throughout the country,” AMA Central States Representative Nick Sands said. “This bill will ensure a more transparent liability process for property owners and the riders who access off-road facilities throughout the Lone Star State.”



Inherent risk signifies the risk that is naturally associated with an activity. Inherent risk cannot be fully eliminated, and this law helps define those risks to create a safer framework for hosting and operating off-road motorcycles on private land.



The new law protects both property owners and event operators from civil liability for injuries or damages resulting from the inherent risks of riding a motorcycle. The bill does not protect property owners and event operators from injuries or damages resulting from gross negligence or intentional misconduct.



Inherent risk legislation is prevalent in several other forms of outdoor recreation, most notably horseback riding and skiing. Texas HB 5624 joins Arkansas Act 312 as the only inherent risk laws dealing specifically with off-road motorcycle recreation.



This form of legislation has picked up steam across the country, and the AMA is focused on additional efforts, primarily in Iowa and Missouri, where similar inherent risk bills are taking shape for re-introduction in each state’s next legislative session.



To remain up-to-date on future inherent risk legislation, or other motorcycle-related legislative movements, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/ and sign up for AMA Rights updates.