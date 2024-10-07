Team USA Registers Second-Overall Finish At 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations

Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb represent America in high style during the weekend event in the U.K.

Photo Credit: Ray Archer

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 7, 2024) —Team USA earned a second-place finish after a weekend of exceptional racing action at the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, which ran Oct. 4-6 at Matterley Basin in Winchester, U.K.

Overcoming a shifting lineup due to several injuries in the weeks leading up to the event, the trio of Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb came up just three points shy of 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations champion Australia — led by 2024 AMA Supercross 450SX champion Jett Lawrence.

“This was a unique year for our Motocross of Nations team, as we battled injury and hardship even before arriving in the United Kingdom,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Although we came up just short, we are grateful to Eli, Aaron and Cooper for their efforts. They represented their country to the fullest and rode with great pride. We look forward to building on this result next year.”

In the MXGP Class, Tomac (2-3), who filled in for the injured Chase Sexton, battled his way to a second-place finish — trailing only Slovenia’s Tim Gajser, who claimed victory in both motos.

Webb — who replaced the injured Chance Hymas — fought his way to a fifth-place finish in the MX2 Class, going 17-9 in motos. Dutch racer Kay De Wolf took the class win while going 6-5 in motos.

After going 7-8 in motos, Plessinger claimed fourth place in the Open Class while Lawrence raced his way to first place thanks to a 1-2 performance in motos.

The 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations is coming to the United States, running Oct. 3-5, 2025, at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind.! Get your tickets today at www.universe.com/events/2025-monster-energy-fim-mxon-usa-ironman-raceway-tickets-4L03PR.