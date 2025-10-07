Team USA Lands on Podium at 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations

Eli Tomac, R.J. Hampshire and Justin Cooper race to second-place finish as United States hosts 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 7, 2025) — The United States secured a second-place finish after a weekend of intense competition at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations, which took place at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Oct. 3-5.

The trio of Eli Tomac, R.J. Hampshire and Justin Cooper overcame adversity to finish on the podium at the prestigious international competition.

“Eli, R.J. and Justin represented the United States very well, showcasing unparalleled determination and devotion to their country while producing a strong finish at this year’s Motocross of Nations,” AMA Director of Racing and Team USA Manager Mike Pelletier said. “This year’s competition was a true team effort. Eli, R.J., and Justin worked closely together, supporting one another and riding with pride every step of the way. We’re incredibly proud of their collaboration and commitment to representing Team USA at the highest level.”

Joining the United States on the podium was Australia, as brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence — along with Kyle Webster — led the Aussies to their second consecutive Chamberlain Trophy. Rounding out the podium was France, which finished the weekend with 33 points.

Tomac (4-2), competed to a second-place finish overall in the MXGP class, falling just short of class champion Australian Jett Lawrence, who went 1-3 in motos.

In the MX2 class, Cooper landed in second place thanks to a 10-10 performance in motos. Charging to the championship was Netherlands’ Kay de Wolf, who claimed the class crown behind an 8-8 finish in motos.

After going 7-33 in motos, Hampshire claimed ninth place in the Open Class while Australia’s Hunter Lawrence earned the class title with a 1-1 finish in motos.

The 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations will run in Ernée, France on Oct. 2-4.