2025 Swap Meet to be the Largest in AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days History

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 14, 2025) — After selling out all vendor spaces in 2024, the motorcycle swap meet at 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution — which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio — will be even bigger, with an expanded layout to fit in more vendors.

Filled with near-endless vintage motorcycles, parts, and moto memorabilia, the swap meet at VMD — already the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America — draws bikers from all corners of the world.

This year’s swap meet features 867 vendor spots, which is up from 825 last year, and will undoubtedly include a treasure trove of outstanding finds.

“Nothing exemplifies the motorcycle community like the swap meet at VMD,” AMA Director of Information Technology Shaun Holloway said. “With a wide range of vendors and consumers traveling from all over the country to the event, the swap meet is always full of remarkable finds and great collaboration between riders. We are grateful to all those who helped make this year’s swap meet the largest in VMD history!”

2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is expected to be the largest on record. With a wide range of racing in a variety of disciplines, bike shows, vendor displays, seminars, the AMA Hall of Fame Fanzone and much more, VMD will be a rider’s paradise this year.

Tickets for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, along with camping passes, are still available for purchase at midohio.com/tickets/vintage-motorcycle-days-ama.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The AMHF raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates and preserves the rich tradition of motorcycling in America. Its exhibits honor the distinguished men and women whose competitive spirit, passion, vision and entrepreneurship have played a vital role in shaping the sport, lifestyle and business of motorcycling. For more information, call (614) 856-2222 or visit americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/.