Suzuki Named Marque of the Year for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented By Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 9, 2025) — Suzuki Motor USA, LLC (Suzuki) will be the official Marque of the Year of 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“Suzuki is one of the most noteworthy motorcycle brands in the world, and we are delighted to welcome them as one of our partners for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “There will certainly be plenty of Suzuki enthusiasts at VMD this year, and the brand will be heavily engrained in all that we do during the event.”

Founded in Japan in 1909, Suzuki has blossomed into one of the most recognizable motorcycle brands in the world, with a wide range of motorcycles and ATVs offered to riders of all skill levels. Suzuki celebrates two significant milestones: 50 years of Suzuki RMs which launched in 1975 with the RM125 and 40 years of the GSX-Rs, with its first generation 1985 GSX-R750. Historical Suzuki models will be displayed to commemorate the legacy of these popular model lines.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a dream for vintage enthusiasts, with incredible classic bikes all over the Mid-Ohio grounds,” Suzuki Communications Lead Doug Chapman said. “We cannot wait to attend this year’s event with our Suzuki Ride Experience activation and catch up with the tens of thousands of riders at VMD!”

Suzuki will be on site at Vintage Motorcycle Days with demo rides and historic bikes, giving riders a chance to try out the latest releases from the marque while admiring the glory of previous bikes produced by the brand.

For more information on Suzuki, visit suzukicycles.com/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will have plenty of exciting opportunities for all riders of all backgrounds with vintage racing in a variety of disciplines, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame bike show, vendor displays and much more!

Head to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/, sign up for the VMD Newsletter or follow the VMD social media channels on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all things Vintage Motorcycle Days.