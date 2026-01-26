Sexton Surges to First Kawasaki Win

Deegan powers his way to his second consecutive win in the 250SX West class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Chase Sexton earned his first victory for Monster Energy Kawasaki on Saturday, Jan. 24, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., ending Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac’s early-season winning streak.

After Tomac claimed the first two races of the season, Sexton battled his way to the top of the podium in the 450SX class after battling with Jason Anderson of Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance — who claimed the hole shot — and Hunter Lawrence of Honda HRC Progressive during the early stages of the race. Sexton ultimately pulled away from the pack, while Anderson dropped behind Lawrence and Tomac, who landed on the podium alongside Sexton.

Sexton’s victory marked Monster Energy Kawasaki’s first win since the 2022 season.

“I strapped up for the Main Event and just rode solid and more within myself,” Sexton said. “I can’t say enough about the team and everything they’ve done to get us to this point. It’s good to put Kawi back on top.”

Thanks to three podium finishes across the first three rounds of the AMA Supercross season, Tomac holds the top position in the 450SX standings with 70 points, while Lawrence follows with 62 points and Sexton with 57.

In the 250SX West class, Haiden Deegan of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing picked up his second-consecutive win, wrestling control of the lead from teammate Michael Mosiman during the 12th lap and running away with the victory. Deegan ultimately captured the victory by 8.5 seconds ahead of Mosiman.

“That was amazing. Good ride. Solid ride,” Deegan said. “I need to give it up to [Mosiman], when people put in that extra work a lot of the time it goes unnoticed. He’s the only guy I see out there putting in the extra effort. I got to give him credit and that’s what makes him such a tough competitor.”

Mosiman and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Ryder DiFrancesco joined Deegan on the podium in Anaheim.

Through three rounds of the 250SX West title chase, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing holds the top three spots in the overall class standings. With his second victory of the season, Deegan extended his overall lead in the 250SX West standings to nine points, holding 68 points through three rounds, while Mosiman (59) and Max Anstie (58) follow their teammate in the standings.

A round of the SMX Next series also ran at Angel Stadium, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing saw all three of its racers share the podium. Kayden Minear held off teammate Caden Dudney — who lost by just 1.742 seconds — and Landen Gordon for the victory in Anaheim.

The AMA Supercross season continues at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.