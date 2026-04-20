Roczen Strikes Back

Ken Roczen keeps pace in 450SX title fight with huge victory in Cleveland

Photo Credit: Willy Browning

Just one week after Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence jumped into the AMA Supercross 450SX class lead with a victory in Nashville, Ken Roczen revitalized the title fight with a win of his own in Cleveland on Saturday, April 18.

The Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team rider battled rain, mud and wind while dominating the Triple Crown format. Roczen went 2-2-1 in motos and finished with just five points on the afternoon, clearing second- and third-place finishers Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb (5-4-2) and Justin Cooper (3-1-7), who each finished with 11 points.

“I am so blown away with the gamble we took with the weather. It was supposed to be clear for the last two races, but it kept raining,” Roczen said. “After I got the holeshot in the last race I had a clear track and just felt really comfortable. Once I had a gap, I just made sure I didn’t do anything silly. I’m just so grateful I’m able to ride like this.”

Roczen’s victory pushed him to 285 points with just three rounds remaining in the 2026 AMA Supercross season, and just one point behind Lawrence — who turned in a sixth-place performance at Huntington Bank Field, despite winning the first moto.

It was a Yamaha sweep in the 250SX East Class, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher (2-1-4) earned his first victory of the season while teammates Landen Gordon (4-2-2) and Cole Davies (5-4-1) added podium appearances in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World.

“It’s awesome [to be on top of the podium],” Thrasher said. “We’re trending [upward], and it feels good to be back up here.”

Davies’ podium finish allowed him to extend his overall hold on the 250SX East class, jumping to 181 points on the season. The only rider in the same stratosphere as Davies is Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, who has 160 points to this point, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Daxton Bennick sits in third with 138 points.

The AMA Supercross season heads to Philadelphia for Round 15 on Saturday, April 25. The racing action is set for 7 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed live on Peacock.