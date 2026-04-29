Racing Registration Now Open for 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 29, 2026) — Racing registration is now open for 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which runs July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.



Vintage racing is at the core of the event, with competition spanning off-road disciplines, including trials, motocross, hare scrambles, flat track and pitbike racing, as well as road racing on the legendary 2.4-mile road course at Mid-Ohio. Racers can pre-register at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/ to secure their spot at the starting gate.



“Whether your background is in motocross, hare scrambles or road racing, there are plenty of racing opportunities for you at Vintage Motorcycle Days,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Racing action takes place nearly around the clock at VMD, and we strongly recommend that all interested riders secure their spots early!”



Racing aboard vintage motorcycles, spanning different eras of motorcycling history, racers will compete for AMA National No. 1 plates in a collection of off-road and road racing disciplines. After three full days of racing, the AMA will honor the AMA Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Vet/Senior Vintage Grand Champion, which recognize the racers who excel in motocross, hare scrambles and trials.



For the second year, the AMA will also host the King’s Cup and Golden Cup, which will bring air-cooled bikes from the glory days of AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover’s racing career to the motocross track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



On the road-race course, the AMA Amateur National Bagger Champion will be crowned on Saturday, July 25.



Racing will extend beyond the confines of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, as a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will be held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, located roughly 25 miles from Lexington, on July 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



To compete, all racers must possess general admission tickets to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days prior to gate entry. Only pre-registered racers with entry confirmation receive access to Mid-Ohio through Gate 3 on Thursday, July 23, at 9 a.m. General admission gates open at 5 p.m. that same day.



Pre-registered racers can also enter Mid-Ohio early with the Fast Pass, which costs $50 and will grant entry to the grounds as early as 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Fast Passes will expire at 6 p.m. on July 22. All pre-registered off-road racers will be sent a follow-up email from the AMA regarding how to purchase the Fast Pass.



Minimum age requirements to participate in racing at VMD can be found below:

Trials: 4 years and up

4 years and up Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years and up

9 years and up Flat Track: 12 years and up

12 years and up Road Race: 14 years and up

14 years and up Pitbike: 16 years and up

There are plenty of other exciting opportunities at VMD, including North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, seminars, demo rides and much more!



Get tickets to 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/. Stay up to date with the latest VMD news by signing up for the AMA VMD Newsletter or following the official VMD Facebook and Instagram pages.