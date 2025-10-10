Professional Numbers for 2026 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 10, 2025) — With the 2026 season on the horizon, the American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the upcoming AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships.



Professional numbers are assigned and used throughout the season. The defending champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.



The 2026 AMA Supercross season opens on Jan. 10 in Anaheim, Calif., and will run 17 rounds until champions are crowned in a trio of classes — 450, 250 East and 250 West.



2026 National and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross



*Career Numbers



**New Career Numbers for 2026



1 — 450 SMX Jett Lawrence

1 — 450 SX Cooper Webb

1 — 450 MX Jett Lawrence

1 — 250 SMX Jo Shimoda

1 — 250 MX Haiden Deegan

1E — Tom Vialle

1W — Haiden Deegan

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

4* — Chase Sexton

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10 — Seth Hammaker

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

13 — Julien Beaumer

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Tom Vialle

17* — Joey Savatgy

18* — Jett Lawrence

19 — Maximus Vohland

20 — Jordon Smith

21* — Jason Anderson

22 — Coty Schock

23 — Michael Mosiman

24* — R.J. Hampshire

25 — Nate Thrasher

26 — Jorge Prado

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28* — Christian Craig

29 — Chance Hymas

30* — Jo Shimoda

31 — Mikkel Haarup

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Austin Forkner

34 — Ryder DiFrancesco

35 — Drew Adams

36** — Garrett Marchbanks

37 — Cole Davies

38* — Haiden Deegan

39 — Valentin Guillod

40 — Parker Ross

41 — Mitchell Harrison

42 — Dilan Schwartz

43 — Lux Turner

44 — Ty Masterpool

45* — Colt Nichols

46* — Justin Hill

47* — Levi Kitchen

48 — Harri Kullas

49 — Cullin Park

50 — Lorenzo Locurcio

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Mitchell Oldenburg

53 — Henry Miller

54 — Benny Bloss

55 — Benoit Paturel

56 — Jalek Swoll

57 — Avery Long

58 — Daxton Bennick

59 — Casey Cochran

60 — Hunter Yoder

61 — Max Anstie

62 — Grant Harlan

63 — Fredrik Noren

64 — Romain Pape

65 — Marshal Weltin

66 — Cole Thompson

67 — Hardy Munoz

68 — Enzo Lopes

69 — Jack Chambers

70 — Anthony Bourdon

71 — Carson Mumford

72 — Trevor Colip

73 — Gavin Towers

74 — Gage Linville

75 — Lance Kobusch

76 — Kyle Webster

77 — Derek Kelley

78 — Kevin Moranz

79 — Dylan Walsh

80 — Bryce Shelly

81 — Jerry Robin

82 — Caden Dudney

83 — Justin Rodbell

84 — Tj Albright

85 — Alexander Fedortsov

86 — Jett Reynolds

87 — Jeremy Hand

88 — Mark Fineis

89 — Devin Simonson

90 — John Short

91 — Izaih Clark

92 — Enzo Temmerman

93 — Antonio Cairoli

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Luke Neese

96* — Hunter Lawrence

97 — Brad West

98 — Derek Drake

99 — Kayden Minear