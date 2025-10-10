Professional Numbers for 2026 AMA Supercross and Motocross Seasons Released

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 10, 2025) — With the 2026 season on the horizon, the American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for the pro-licensed riders participating in the upcoming AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships.
Professional numbers are assigned and used throughout the season. The defending champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.
The 2026 AMA Supercross season opens on Jan. 10 in Anaheim, Calif., and will run 17 rounds until champions are crowned in a trio of classes — 450, 250 East and 250 West.
2026 National and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2026
1 — 450 SMX Jett Lawrence
1 — 450 SX Cooper Webb
1 — 450 MX Jett Lawrence
1 — 250 SMX Jo Shimoda
1 — 250 MX Haiden Deegan
1E — Tom Vialle
1W — Haiden Deegan
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
4* — Chase Sexton
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10 — Seth Hammaker
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
13 — Julien Beaumer
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Tom Vialle
17* — Joey Savatgy
18* — Jett Lawrence
19 — Maximus Vohland
20 — Jordon Smith
21* — Jason Anderson
22 — Coty Schock
23 — Michael Mosiman
24* — R.J. Hampshire
25 — Nate Thrasher
26 — Jorge Prado
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28* — Christian Craig
29 — Chance Hymas
30* — Jo Shimoda
31 — Mikkel Haarup
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Austin Forkner
34 — Ryder DiFrancesco
35 — Drew Adams
36** — Garrett Marchbanks
37 — Cole Davies
38* — Haiden Deegan
39 — Valentin Guillod
40 — Parker Ross
41 — Mitchell Harrison
42 — Dilan Schwartz
43 — Lux Turner
44 — Ty Masterpool
45* — Colt Nichols
46* — Justin Hill
47* — Levi Kitchen
48 — Harri Kullas
49 — Cullin Park
50 — Lorenzo Locurcio
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Mitchell Oldenburg
53 — Henry Miller
54 — Benny Bloss
55 — Benoit Paturel
56 — Jalek Swoll
57 — Avery Long
58 — Daxton Bennick
59 — Casey Cochran
60 — Hunter Yoder
61 — Max Anstie
62 — Grant Harlan
63 — Fredrik Noren
64 — Romain Pape
65 — Marshal Weltin
66 — Cole Thompson
67 — Hardy Munoz
68 — Enzo Lopes
69 — Jack Chambers
70 — Anthony Bourdon
71 — Carson Mumford
72 — Trevor Colip
73 — Gavin Towers
74 — Gage Linville
75 — Lance Kobusch
76 — Kyle Webster
77 — Derek Kelley
78 — Kevin Moranz
79 — Dylan Walsh
80 — Bryce Shelly
81 — Jerry Robin
82 — Caden Dudney
83 — Justin Rodbell
84 — Tj Albright
85 — Alexander Fedortsov
86 — Jett Reynolds
87 — Jeremy Hand
88 — Mark Fineis
89 — Devin Simonson
90 — John Short
91 — Izaih Clark
92 — Enzo Temmerman
93 — Antonio Cairoli
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Luke Neese
96* — Hunter Lawrence
97 — Brad West
98 — Derek Drake
99 — Kayden Minear