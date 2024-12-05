Permco Returns as Title Sponsor of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in 2025

Photo Credit: Todd Westover

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 5, 2024) — Permco will — for the third year in a row — be the title sponsor of 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will run July 25-27 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“For the past few years, Permco has been a fantastic supporter of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, and we will be continuing that valuable partnership in 2025,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “We have forged a great relationship with the folks at Permco thanks to their commitment to VMD, and we look forward to working with them as we prepare for another outstanding event in 2025.”

Permco has been a consistent presence at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for the last few years, serving as title sponsor of the event since 2023. As a leading manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic gear and motors — among other items — Permco understands the needs of motorcyclists across the world, making the brand fit right in at VMD.

After a recording-breaking event in 2024, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be another amazing weekend for motorcycle enthusiasts in 2025. With plenty of racing opportunities, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides and much more, 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be a rider’s paradise. For more information, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/.

To learn more about Permco, head over to https://www.permco.com/.

