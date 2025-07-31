Pair of Racers Earn AMA Vintage Grand Championships at 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Quinn Wentzel earns seventh AMA Vintage Grand Championship while Dennis Burnett claims AMA Sr. Vintage Grand Championship

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 31, 2025) — Racers from across the country descended on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, to compete for the titles of AMA Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Sr. Vintage Grand Championship at 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution.

Compiling points from the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which consists of motocross, hare scrambles and trials competition, Quinn Wentzel of Canfield, Ohio, earned his third-consecutive AMA Vintage Grand Championship — his seventh overall — while Dennis Burnett of Augusta, Kan., captured the AMA Sr. Vintage Grand Champion title.

Wentzel has been a dominant presence at the AMA Vintage Grand Championship since 2012, winning his first title in 2014 before claiming additional championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2023, 2024 and 2025. For the first time during this outstanding stretch, Wentzel swept the field, winning in hare scrambles, Open Motocross and trials.

“It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year,” Wentzel said about racing at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. “It’s just like stepping back in time and we’re just surrounded by people who love dirt bikes and motorcycles of all sorts. It’s really cool that it’s not only a big AMA competition, it’s vintage days. You just can’t explain it to anybody. They’ve got to come out and experience it.”

Burnett used a first-place finish in the Sunday trials event to propel himself to the AMA Vintage Sr. Grand Championship crown. He also scored a second-place finish in motocross and finished third in hare scrambles.

“I had a great weekend,” Burnett said. “This was my third year coming to this event. The first two years, I had some bike problems, but this year, everything worked well.

“I’d like to thank the AMA and their helpers for all the hard work they did,” Burnett continued. “I’d also like to thank my sponsors, Speedtech Performance Suspension, AllPak Battery, Wichita Electric and my wife, as well as my son for helping me out during the trials and my good friend, Dan East, for helping me with my mental stability. I can’t wait till next year to try it again!”

For more information about the AMA Vintage Grand Championship and Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/racing/.

Be sure to stay up to date on the 2026 event, sign up for the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days newsletter, follow the official event Facebook and Instagram pages and stay tuned to https://www.vintagemotorcycledays.com/.