Music City Magic

Hunter Lawrence retains 450SX class lead with victory in Nashville

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Locked into a tie in points atop the 450SX class standings heading into the 13th round of the 2026 AMA Supercross season, Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence stepped up in a big way in Nashville.

For much of the 450SX Main Event, Lawrence rode behind fellow title contender Ken Roczen of Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki. But Roczen couldn’t keep Lawrence at bay for long, as the Aussie rider powered into the lead during the 14th lap and ran away with the win by more than seven seconds.

“It feels great [to be back on top of the podium],” Lawrence said. “Every Saturday, I want to go out and have no limitations holding me back from anything. It feels like a home race with my collaboration with Gibson [Guitars] and how welcoming everyone is, and I always look forward to coming back.”

Despite his strong start, Roczen fell to as low as fourth place before salvaging a podium finish late in the race — finishing third. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb battled from 11th place all the way up to a second-place finish, rounding out the podium between Lawrence and Roczen.

Lawrence’s victory thrust him into the overall lead in the 450SX class, pushing him to 270 points on the season, and ahead of Roczen at 260. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac — who held the class lead at numerous junctions of the season — endured a 12th-place finish in Nashville, dropping to third in the overall standings with 255 points.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies continued his hold on the 250SX East class, running away with the victory by over 17 seconds.

“I’m stoked; that was a good race,” Davies said. “I didn’t get off to a good start, but I made it happen and I’m stoked with that.”

Davies was joined on the podium by teammate Nate Thrasher and ClubMX Yamaha’s Devin Simonson, who turned in second- and third-place finishes, respectively.

With the win, Davies jumped to 161 points on the season, further extending his lead in the class through seven rounds. Slotting in behind Davies is Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker (142) and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Daxton Bennick (121).

The AMA Supercross season continues on Saturday, April 18, when the series shifts to Cleveland. The racing action will kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed live on Peacock.