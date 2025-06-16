MotoAmerica Talent Cup Classes to Run at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Courtesy of MotoAmerica

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 16, 2025) — America’s next generation of road racers will clash at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, as a round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup will run on the famed road racing circuit at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“We look forward to welcoming the best and brightest up-and-coming road racers to VMD this year with a round of the MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup to be run at the event,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We anticipate some thrilling competition on one of the best road racing circuits in the United States at Mid-Ohio.”

The MotoAmerica Talent Cup brings the nation’s best racers between the ages of 14 and 21 to compete aboard GP-style, purpose-built Krämer APX-350 MA motorcycles with the goal of bringing America’s top young road racers to the highest level of the sport.

“We’re really looking forward to our involvement in AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days with two of our Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul races set to run over the course of the weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,” MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland said. “It’s a great opportunity for MotoAmerica to showcase its newest class to a large and diverse audience. It’s also awesome for our youngest racers to get the chance to race on another classic racetrack with a lot of history like Mid-Ohio. It should be a wonderful weekend and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The MotoAmerica Talent Cup is a six-round series with four races conducted alongside MotoAmerica races and one event at Circuit of the Americas in conjunction with a MotoGP event, in addition to the round at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. For more information regarding the MotoAmerica Parts Unlimited Talent Cup, visit www.motoamerica.com/talent-cup/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is the premier motorcycle event of the summer. With near-endless racing opportunities, vendor displays, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, stunt shows, and much more, VMD is a vintage enthusiast’s paradise!

Stay up to date with all things VMD by visiting the official event website at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/, signing up for the VMD Newsletter and following the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.