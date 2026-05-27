Mike Williams to Head Track Preparation Operations at 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Williams provides lifelong flat track experience to role for the weeklong event in Du Quoin, Ill.

Photo Credit: GingerSnaps Photography

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 27, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association has chosen Square Deal Riders Motorcycle Club’s Mike Williams to head track preparation operations at the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, which runs July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.



Williams will ensure the racing surfaces on the Half-Mile, Mile, TT and Short Track courses at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds are well-prepped and maintained for five full days of racing during the event.



“Mike Williams brings a lifelong love of flat track to his role as our track preparation lead and we are overjoyed to have him aboard for the Roof System AMA Flat Track Grand Championship this year,” AMA Membership Development & Activity Director Joe Bromley said. “We anticipate a smooth racing process with Mike in tow and look forward to returning to Du Quoin for this year’s event.”



Williams brings plenty of track preparation experience to the role, hosting a wide range of events for Square Deal Riders Motorcycle Club. For his efforts as a promoter, Williams and Square Deal Motorcycle Club earned AMA Club of the Year in 2010 and 2019.



“I’m really excited and honored for this opportunity to oversee track preparation for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship,” Williams said. “With my knowledge and experience of doing the track prep for a couple of decades now at my club and track, Square Deal Riders, I hope to help provide safe and competitive race tracks for the riders participating in this year’s events.”



Williams will also be aided by event Grand Marshal and AMA Hall of Famer Joe Kopp, who has offered his expertise to ensure that track preparation and racing run smoothly during the event. Joining Kopp as Grand Marshal is his son and AFT star, Kody Kopp.



Pre-registration is OPEN for the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, and interested racers can sign up at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/. New this year, racers in the 50cc classes will receive discounted competition rates, with classes priced at $25.