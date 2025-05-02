May is AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month!

The AMA encourages kids to get out and ride this month

Photo Credit: Palmyra Racing Association

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 2, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the return of the annual AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, a nationwide campaign to cultivate the next generation of riders by getting America’s youth aboard two wheels and learn the necessary skills to ride with confidence.

Throughout the month the AMA will be working with its racing and recreational riding organizers to promote the value of riding dirt bikes to children and give them controlled opportunities to ride.

“Building the next generation of riders is imperative for the future of our sport, and AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month is an important step in that mission,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “This annual campaign has grown each year, and we cannot wait to celebrate with kids across the country in the month of May.”

To raise awareness and visibility, the AMA and its partners will also utilize social media during May to promote Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month and celebrate the hard work of organizers to aid in its efforts to get more kids aboard two wheels.

While Take a Kid Dirt Biking-themed events will take place across the country in the month of May, kids do not have to attend an organized event to be involved. To participate, kids simply need to get out and ride in the month of May and submit a photo or video at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/take-a-kid-dirt-biking-photo-submissions/. By sharing photos, kids will be entered to win prizes throughout the month, including a STACYC bike, and will also have the chance to be featured on the AMA’s social media, website, and in the AMA’s print publications.

As part of AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, a special edition of American Motorcyclist for Kids is now available for AMA members! This edition is filled with exciting features about outstanding children in the world of motorcycling, Q&As with some of motorcycling’s most notable figures…and games, too! Read the issue at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/american-motorcyclist-for-kids/.

More information about Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/event-resources/take-a-kid-dirt-biking-month/.