Welcome to the very first installment of American Motorcyclist For Kids!

Within this magazine you will find plenty of kid-friendly stories, games and more, so make sure to check it out and share it with other kids so they can enjoy! This edition also lines up with this year’s AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, which encourages kids to get outside and ride throughout the month of May! So after you finish enjoying this magazine, make sure to get outside and ride your motorcycle, because the only thing better than reading about motorcycles is riding one yourself!