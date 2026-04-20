May Issue of American Motorcyclist Highlights The 10 Biggest Threats Facing Motorcycling

From excessive sound to land usage, American Motorcyclist took a deep dive into several key battlegrounds for the future of motorcycling

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 20, 2026) — Hitting AMA member mailboxes starting today, the May 2026 issue of American Motorcyclist provides readers with an in-depth look at the potential dangers to motorcycling in America, along with a deep dive into Harley’s reworked Street and Road Glides, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Gary Jones’ continued racing pursuits, and much more!

“There are plenty of threats to our motorcycling lifestyle, whether they come from the halls of government, the offices of insurance companies or out on the open road,” AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “In this issue we identified the most noteworthy troubles we face as motorcyclists, and provided a comprehensive look at how the AMA and others are working on the behalf of motorcyclists nationwide to maintain our thriving motorcycling community in this country.”

Featured on the cover of the May issue of American Motorcyclist, “10 Biggest Threats to Motorcycling” takes an inside look at the most prevalent issues facing motorcycling in the United States. By analyzing each issue, their downsides and potential fixes, the American Motorcyclist staff delves in the legislative, regulatory, design and behavioral battles affecting our community.

Ever wondered what motocross legend and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Gary Jones has been up to since he quit racing at the premier level? At 74 years old, Jones is as fast as ever, continuing to race at local events while supporting the blossoming career of his son, Justin. Members can read the latest from the Hall of Famer in the pages of the May issue.

American Motorcyclist contributor John Burns delves into the “Milwaukee ‘Glide,” testing Harley-Davidson’s new and improved Street and Road Glides, as well as the brand’s all new three-wheeler.

Beyond these features, this issue captures the spirit of motorcycling, both as a sport and a lifestyle, including:

A look at the unlikely friendship between a small Pennsylvania borough and the Green Marble Enduro Riders.

The friendly rivalry between father and son, who battled neck-and-neck for the District 23 dirt track title.

Highlighting Kayla Yaakov’s historic podium finish at the famed Daytona 200.

Join the AMA today and never miss an issue of the most comprehensive magazine in the motorcycle industry. For more details, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/join-the-ama/.