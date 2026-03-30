Motown Madness

Ken Roczen earns second 450SX win of the 2026 AMA Supercross season, Cole Davies rides to third-straight 250SX victory

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 2026 AMA Supercross season took another dramatic turn in Detroit on Saturday, March 28, as the 450SX race saw several surprise podium finishers.

Surging to victory was Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, who outpaced the field by more than seven seconds to capture his second victory of the season. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton landed on the podium for the second time this year, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart delivered his best finish of the season with a third-place ride.

Red Bull KTM’s Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado got the holeshot and held the lead for the first two laps, but Roczen quickly raced his way into the lead and never looked back.

“This was a tough Main Event. I was definitely not the fastest in the beginning. I was playing a little bit with the track. I knew they were gaining on me, so I switched up my rhythm,” Roczen said. “I am so excited, you have no idea. We closed up some points, but we still have a lot of racing to go.”

After a pair of crashes caused Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence to endure an 18th-place finish at Ford Field, Eli Tomac of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing jumped into the overall 450SX class lead with 229 points while Lawrence trails with 225 points. With the win, Roczen remained in striking distance of the leaders, leaping to 215 points on the season.

In the 250SX East Class, Cole Davies of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing extended his overall class lead with an incredible ride, which saw him climb all the way from 15th place to the top of the podium.

“I’m stoked with that Main Event. I know that’s how I can ride,” Davies said. “I just put everything together well. I didn’t have a good start, but I made it happen, so I’m stoked with that.”

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda remained in the 250SX East title fight, with second- and third-place finishes respectively. Davies rose to 114 points through five rounds, while Hammaker jumped to 105 and Shimoda hit the century mark with 100 points.

The 2026 AMA Supercross season continues on Saturday, April 4, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The racing action is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed live on Peacock.