Roczen and Rollin’ in Glendale

Deegan maintains dominance in 250SX West class with wire-to-wire win

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

For the fourth time in five rounds of the 2026 AMA Supercross season, a new victor in the 450SX class stood atop the podium on Saturday, Feb. 7.

This time around, it was Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team rider Ken Roczen that emerged victorious, claiming the win at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Although Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence pushed to an early lead, Roczen overtook the Aussie rider with around 16 minutes remaining on the race clock and kept him at arm’s length from that point forward until reaching the finish line.

“[Eventually] I was able to pass Hunter [Lawrence] and I knew it was going to be a long Main Event because trying to put a gap [on the field] was really hard and the track was tricky,” Roczen said. “It was just so fast, and everything was built super tall. I’m just really happy.”

Lawrence turned in a second-place finish, while Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb — the defending AMA Supercross champion — enjoyed a third-place finish.

Despite leading the overall 450SX point standings entering Saturday’s race, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac could not overcome a first-lap crash, finishing in 12th and ceding the lead in the season standings. Thanks to four consecutive runner-up finishes, Lawrence jumped into the class lead with 106 points while Roczen and Tomac followed with 101 and 98 points, respectively.

It was more of the same in the 250SX West class, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan enjoyed yet another dominant victory in Glendale. Deegan took the holeshot and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire for his fourth consecutive victory, increasing his overall hold on the class through five rounds.

“These races have been solid. Lots of hard work with the family and the team. Thank you to Yamaha and the whole Star Racing team, my bike is amazing,” Deegan said. “The hard work I put in this offseason, has paid off. It shows who works hard and who doesn’t.”

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen put together a terrific ride to turn in a runner-up finish, climbing from 19th to second during the race. Kitchen’s teammate, Cameron McAdoo, rounded out the podium.

Deegan extended his class lead to 27 points with the win, jumping to 118 points through five rounds, while his teammate Michael Mosiman trails with 91 points on the season. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco holds third place with 89 points.

The 2026 AMA Supercross season heads to the home of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Feb. 14, with the series shifting to Lumen Field in Seattle. The sixth round of the AMA Supercross season will be streamed live on Peacock, with opening ceremonies set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.