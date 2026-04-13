Kansas Passes Motorsports Venue Protection Act

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 13, 2026) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) signed HB 2416, granting Right-to-Race protections to racetracks throughout Kansas.

The American Motorcyclist Association has championed Right-to-Race efforts, working with the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and Performance Racing Industry (PRI) in various states across the country to grant protections for pre-existing racetracks from nuisance claims.

“We are pleased with the passing with HB 2416 and thank Gov. Kelly for her support of racetracks and the racing community in Kansas,” AMA Eastern States Representative Max Colchin said. “This is a welcome victory for Right-to-Race legislation and we will work to continue the momentum from this win.”

Gov. Kelly signed the Kansas Motorsports Venue Protection Act (HB 2416) on April 6, which granted protections to tracks and facilities that predate surrounding property development, providing immunity to motorsports venues in the state from civil nuisance actions.

Racetracks in Kansas generate more than $743 million annually, create nearly 5,700 jobs, and provide the state and local communities with more than $77 million in taxes. Kansas is the westernmost state to pass Right-to-Race legislation to date, joining North Carolina and Iowa as states that have signed these protections into law.

Right-to-Race legislation continues to sweep across the country, and the AMA remains dedicated to supporting these protections for racetracks across the United States. For more information regarding Right-to-Race, remain engaged with the AMA’s government relations efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.