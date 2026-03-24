AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Smith Passes Away

Photo Credit: AMA Archive

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 24, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association is saddened by the passing of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Smith and extends its condolences to his friends and family.



Smith was one of the most versatile racers in motorcycling history, excelling in a variety of motorcycle racing disciplines, most notably motocross and trials. Beyond his prowess as a racer, Smith was an industry leader, working in a number of leadership positions at Can-Am and serving as the executive director of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA).



Born in 1934 in Colne, England, Smith’s motorcycling journey began at nine years old when his father brought home a two-stroke Triumph motorcycle for Smith to ride. After World War II, Smith began competing at local trials events, and quickly caught the attention of Norton Motorcycles, becoming one of the manufacturer’s works riders in 1952.



Smith earned the ACU British Trials Championships in 1953 and 1954 — the latter title coming aboard a BSA.



Soon after his second trials championship, Smith began his motocross career with a stunning victory at the 1954 Dutch Motocross Grand Prix after BSA approached him to fill out the roster for the factory team at the event. In the year following this victory, he won the Experts Grand National — a prestigious British scrambles event — and the 1955 British Grand Prix, signifying a start to his motocross career on the world stage.



Smith’s international career hit a fever pitch in 1964 and 1965, when he raced his way to back-to-back 500cc World Motocross Championships while riding for BSA. He was also a six-time Motocross des Nations champion as a member of the British team.



Smith excelled outside of motocross, as well, competing on behalf of his country at 11 International Six Days Trial — now known as the International Six Days Enduro — events and winning eight gold medals for England in the process.



After his racing career, Smith joined Can-Am’s motocross efforts on the developmental side, helping produce the brand’s racing motorcycles.



In the 1990s, Smith filled the role of executive director of AHRMA, where he stayed until his retirement in 1999. He also served the North Central region from 2001 until 2008 on the AMA Board of Directors.



Smith was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000.