Hunter Becomes the Hunted

Hunter Lawrence extends 450SX Championship lead with win in Indianapolis; Cole Davies earns first win of the season in 250SX East class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

With only one point separating Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac in the 450SX standings entering the ninth round of the AMA Supercross season, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis served as a battleground in the title chase.

In the end, it was Lawrence who added to his narrow lead in the 450SX championship race, earning a Triple Crown victory over Tomac via a tiebreaker in the Triple Crown format. Entering the final moto, Tomac held a one-point advantage over the Aussie rider, but Lawrence’s first-place finish in the final race of the night did just enough to even the score at seven and give him the tiebreaker for the overall victory.

Lawrence went 2-4-1 on the evening, while Tomac charged to a 3-2-2 finish, just barely falling behind the points leader. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb (4-3-4) and Justin Cooper (5-1-5) tied for third with 11 points, but Webb ascended to the third rung of the podium via tiebreaker.

“This win means a lot,” Lawrence said. “This is the ultimate thank you for going through the ringer this week, riding five days in-a-row, and coming out and performing [tonight]. This is cool. It’s a Triple Crown, so it’s a tough one.”

With the win, Lawrence increased his 450SX title advantage to four points, leading Tomac 196-192 heading into the season’s lone off week. Webb — the defending 450SX class champion — sits 25 points behind Lawrence, while Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team’s Ken Roczen also remains in the mix with 168 points through nine rounds of the season.

In the 250SX East class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies faced little resistance as he swept his way to his first win of the season.

Davies outpaced the field with a 1-1-1 performance, while Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda (2-2-3) and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker (3-9-2) rounded out the podium.

“I just let the race come to me and made some passes in every race. I’m just stoked. It’s a bit of a relief now,” Davies said. “It’s good to come back and have a good Triple Crown.”

Davies surged into the 250SX East lead with the victory, jumping to 64 points through three rounds of the season. But, several racers remain hot on his tail, as Hammaker (63), Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Pierce Brown (62) and Shimoda (62) all fall within two points of the class leader.

The AMA Supercross season will take a one-week hiatus before returning to action on March 21 in Birmingham, Ala. The first 250 East/West Showdown will take place at Protective Stadium, and the action will be streamed live on Peacock.