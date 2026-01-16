Hub Brennan Re-Elected to AMA Board of Directors

Brennan to continue to represent the Northeast Region on the AMA Board of Directors; Clif Koontz maintains board seat in the Southwest Region

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 16, 2026) — Incumbent AMA Board Member Hub Brennan of East Greenwich, R.I., will remain in his seat as a representative of the Northeast Region, prevailing in the recent AMA Board Election for the region.

Members from the Northeast Region — which is made up of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia and West Virginia — voted to keep Brennan as a member of the AMA Board of Directors. Ron Luning of Arnold, Md., challenged Brennan for the Northeast Region seat.

“Hub Brennan has dedicated much of his life in service to the motorcycle community and has done so in an efficient manner as a member of the AMA Board of Directors,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “Hub is an outstanding advocate and leader within our community, and we look forward to his continued presence as a board member for our organization.”

Hub Brennan was re-elected to the AMA Board of Directors as a representative from the Northeast Region.

A lifelong motorcyclist and longtime AMA Member, Brennan served his most recent term on the AMA Board of Directors as an Executive Committee Member. Brennan is also a self-employed physician, who has owned and operated a medical practice for more than a quarter century, applying his medical expertise to his role as an AMA Board Member by representing the AMA on the FIM Medical Commission.

Brennan has provided an acute focus on safety during his time as an AMA Board Member, working for decades to help develop emergency medical guidelines and plans for event organizers. He has also championed the AMA’s government relations efforts, particularly in the areas of land use and environmental issues.

Elsewhere, Clif Koontz of Moab, Utah, ran unopposed in the Southwest Region and will remain the region’s representative on the AMA Board of Directors.

Koontz has been a longtime advocate for the conservation of off-highway trails and public usage for motorcycles and other off-highway vehicles. With advocacy in mind, Koontz was a founding board member of Ride with Respect, a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of shared-use trails and their surroundings. Since its creation in 2002, Ride with Respect has dedicated tens of thousands of hours to trail maintenance and education efforts.

Alongside his AMA Board of Directors responsibilities, Koontz remains as the executive director of Ride with Respect.

For more information on the AMA Board of Directors and to view their position statements, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/ama-101/ama-board-of-directors/.