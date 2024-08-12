History to be Made at 2024 FIM International Six-Days Enduro

Team Eric Cleveland Memorial to be first all-women ISDE club team

Photo Credit: Mary Rinnell

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 12, 2024) — As 31 total riders will represent the United States at the 98th FIM International Six Days Enduro, which takes place Oct. 14-19 in Galicia, Spain, history will be made in more than one way.

American club Team Eric Cleveland Memorial will be the first club team fully comprised of women riders to compete in the ISDE, headlined by riders Ava Silvestri (GASGAS), Olivia Pugh (KTM) and Jocelyn Barnes (Husqvarna).

“ISDE serves as the pinnacle of international competition when it comes to Enduro racing, and each year the sport’s history books are rewritten,” ISDE Coordinator Michael Jolly said. “Team Eric Cleveland Memorial is primed to make their own mark on the history of the event as the first all-female club team, and we cannot wait to see them compete in Spain this October!”

Club teams rely on generous donations to help cover the costs of competing in the prestigious ISDE event, including travel costs, lodging and bike transportation. Follow the links below to offer support for Team Eric Cleveland Memorial.

To support Ava Silvestri, visit her Instagram for more details regarding her raffle bike and shirt sales.

Other fundraising efforts for the U.S. Trophy Teams, include Rabaconda’s limited-edition tire changer and Fredette Racing Products’ custom bike mats, with sales proceeds going to support the three teams in their quest for glory in Spain. For more information regarding the U.S. ISDE teams, head over to AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/isde-international-six-days-enduro/