Champion Crowned in St. Louis

Haiden Deegan captures second-consecutive 250SX West title with victory in St. Louis, while Ken Roczen continues late-season tear in 450SX class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan is an AMA Supercross champion yet again, crowned in St. Louis on Saturday, April 4.

The Temecula, Calif., native dominated the East West Showdown at The Dome at America’s Center, clearing the field by more than 15 seconds to earn his second-straight AMA Supercross 250SX West championship. Deegan is the first back-to-back 250SX West champion since Dylan Ferrandis completed the feat in 2019 and 2020.

“I’m so grateful. This 250 career has been insane,” Deegan said. “I’m not done ticking [championships] off and we’re coming to the 450 Class swinging.”

While Deegan captured the West championship in the 250SX class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies extended his lead in the 250SX East class with a second-place ride. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker rounded out the podium and stayed in striking distance of Davies for the class crown, with the Yamaha rider holding a 136-125 advantage with three rounds remaining.

In the 450SX class, Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki Team’s Ken Roczen posted a similarly forceful victory over the field. With a more than 13-second margin, Roczen captured his second consecutive win — a much-needed victory for the Suzuki rider as the 450SX title chase continues to heat up.

“I honestly still can’t believe it. That track was absolutely brutal, and on top of that, it was just extremely busy. It was a brutal Main Event. Even when I had that gap, you just don’t want to make any silly mistakes that allow them to get closer and make it tight at the end,” Roczen said. “I just can’t believe I pulled off this back-to-back win. I just never stop believing. We’ve got the ball rolling. We’re going to hunker down and keep hammering.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper matched his career-best finish by landing on the second rung of the podium, while Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence regained a share of the 450SX lead with a third-place ride in St. Louis. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac, who entered Saturday’s race with a slim lead atop the class standings, finished sixth.

With five races remaining in the season, Tomac and Lawrence are deadlocked in a tie for the 450SX class lead with 245 points apiece. Thanks to his back-to-back victories, Roczen remains in title contention, jumping to 240 points following his runaway victory in St. Louis.

The 13th round of the AMA Supercross season will run Saturday, April 11, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The racing action will kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed live on Peacock.