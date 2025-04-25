Event Registration Now Open for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 25, 2025) — The opportunities are endless at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, and event registration is now open for several of the exciting happenings planned for the weekend.

Registration for the Lap for History, Ashland Dinner Ride and Motorcycle Classics AMA Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield are now open to the public. Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“Each year, Vintage Motorcycle Days serves as a paradise for vintage motorcycling enthusiasts, and the weekend has no shortage of outstanding events for all riders to partake in,” AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess said. “While on-site registration is available, we urge attendees to register early to ensure that their spots are secured prior to arriving at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.”

The Lap for History gives riders an opportunity to ride the famed 2.4-mile-long racetrack at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Lap for History will be led by Grand Marshal and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Brad Lackey and will take place all three days of VMD.

Interested riders can pre-register for the Lap for History at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/lap-for-history/.

The Ashland Dinner Ride is an annual group ride which takes riders through the scenic Ohio countryside from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to the Ashland County Fairgrounds for a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series.

All riders and bikes must be road-legal per Ohio law. Pre-registration is now open at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ashland-dinner-ride/.

The Motorcycle Classics AMA Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield captures the true nature of Vintage Motorcycle Days, with many vintage bikes entered into the competition each year.

For more information, and to register, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/bike-show/.

There are also plenty of racing opportunities at VMD, with off-road and road racing offered during the weekend event. Pre-registration is already open to race, and interested competitors can secure their spot on the starting line at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/.

Limited vendor spots are also open for purchase, but spots are running out fast! Make sure to secure your booth before it’s too late at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/swap-meet/. Those who secure three or more booths, are eligible to purchase the Swap Meet Fast Pass, which allows for early access to the Mid-Ohio grounds on Wednesday, July 23, for $75.

Stay up-to-date with all of the latest VMD news by visiting the official website at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/