Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Offers Support for 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing

Photo Credit: GingerSnaps Photography

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 29, 2026) — Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, one of the largest suppliers of racing tires in America, will support the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, which will run July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

“Dunlop Motorcycle Tires is a premier brand in our sport, and we’re thrilled to have them as a partner for this year’s AMA Flat Track Grand Championship,” said AMA Membership Development & Activity Director Joe Bromley. “Their support of this event — and of the talented young racers who will compete in Du Quoin this July — speaks to their commitment to the future of flat track racing.”

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires will have a presence at the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, and will have tires available for sale. The brand will also be on hand to help mount tires on bikes throughout the weeklong racing extravaganza.

More information regarding Dunlop Motorcycle Tires can be found at dunlopmotorcycletires.com/.

The Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship will feature racing in all four disciplines of flat track — Half-Mile, Mile, Short Track and TT — across 20 classes. With racers competing for AMA National No. 1 plates and special awards, the competition will be fierce in Du Quoin.

Pre-Registration is officially open to race at the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, and all interested riders can register at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/. New this year, racers in the 50cc classes will receive discounted competition rates, with classes priced at $25.