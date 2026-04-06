Dan Bromley Joins American Motorcyclist Association as Assistant Track Racing Manager

Professional flat tracker to play instrumental role in AMA’s track racing efforts

Photo Credit: Kristin Lassen

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 6, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association has hired Dan Bromley as Assistant Track Racing Manager, where he will assist in the AMA’s track racing efforts across a number of disciplines, including flat track, road racing, speedway, ice racing and much more.



Bromley spent much of his youth competing as an amateur flat track racer, during which he earned 38 amateur national championships and the 2011 AMA Flat Track Horizon Award. Bromley began his professional career in 2012, going on to win the 2015 GNC2 Singles, 2018 American Flat Track Singles and 2025 AFT AdventureTrackers National Championships.



“Dan Bromley has dedicated his life to the sport of flat track, competing with great success as an amateur at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and as a professional in American Flat Track,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We look forward to adding Dan’s expertise to the AMA staff, and we have full confidence in his abilities to help foster a thriving track racing community in the United States.”



In this role, Bromley will report to AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant.



“I’ve been around racing my whole life as a third-generation racer. I’ve seen the good and the bad and I’m excited to be involved in a different way,” Bromley said. “For the last 26 years I’ve been racing, so to be able to have the opportunity to work in the same sport is a dream. Working under Ken is surreal since I’ve known him for so long. I’m looking forward to this new chapter.”



Bromley will support the AMA racing team in the administration, coordination and promotion of AMA track racing activities nationwide. He will also assist with the implementation of rules, regulations, programs, and operational initiatives within the AMA’s racing department while ensuring consistent service to members, organizers and partners.



For more information on AMA-sanctioned competition events, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/.