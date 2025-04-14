Sexton Strikes Back in Philly

Davies outpaces field in second 250SX East/West Showdown of the season

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 450SX title race of the 2025 AMA Supercross season tightened on Saturday, April 12, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton ascended to the top of the podium in Philadelphia.

Sexton — who entered Round 13 of the season in second place in the 450SX standings — held off a fierce challenge from class leader Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, who fell just 2.6 seconds short of the winner. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki Ken Roczen finished in third place despite getting the holeshot.

“It’s time to make or break. I felt great all day, and that’s how you do it: one, one, one, one [fastest qualifier in both sessions, heat race win, Main Event win],” Sexton said. “I’m looking forward to the next race, but today was awesome. Good, dry track, not like last weekend, and I’m feeling good on the bike. It’s been fun and today was a good step in the right direction.”

Sexton shortened the gap in the 450SX class standings with the victory, jumping up to 266 points and trailing Webb by 12 points. Roczen also remained in striking distance of the front-runners, tallying 240 points through 13 rounds of the season.

The second 250SX East/West Showdown of the season also took place at Lincoln Financial Field, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies left little to chance in the combined race. The win marked the promising rookie’s second consecutive victory, as he continues to pick up momentum for the stretch run of the season.

Davies held off 250SX West class leader and fellow Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Haiden Deegan by 1.211 seconds to claim the win. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s R.J. Hampshire finished in third place after capturing the holeshot.

“It’s a big stage out here, a lot of people watching, but I just focus on myself. Two in a row, I’m stoked. It’s been a long journey to get where I am,” Davies said. “The whole group around me is just very, very good and striving to be the best they can. So I’m just stoked for everyone around me.”

The 250SX title races remained tight following the East/West Showdown. Hampshire and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker stayed deadlocked at the top of the 250SX East standings with 117 points, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle lags behind with 115 points. Deegan maintained his lead in the 250SX West class, jumping to 171 points while Davies followed with 154 points.

The 2025 AMA Supercross season continues Saturday, April 19, in East Rutherford, N.J., with the gate drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.