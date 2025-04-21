Sexton Hitting Stride Late in 450SX Title Race

Hammaker becomes first repeat winner in 250SX East class at MetLife Stadium

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

In a race with giant implications in the 450SX title chase of the 2025 AMA Supercross season, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton jetted away from the pack to secure a massive win for his championship chances.

Sexton left no doubt in the win, securing the holeshot and leading for all 24 laps to run away with the victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The victory left Sexton just nine points behind class leader Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing with three rounds remaining in the 2025 AMA Supercross season.

“The KTM group has the bike working great. I had such a good flow that moto, and it really just felt like it was effortless for me, which is what we want,” Sexton said. “[We’ll just try to] keep that going, but I’m stoked. Fifth win of the season, so just try to keep truckin’ and focus week in/week out and see where we get. Overall, [I’m] having fun. I got a great start and made it happen.”

Webb maintained his hold on second place throughout the race, trailing Sexton by as many as 18 seconds at one point. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger earned the final podium spot at MetLife Stadium, finishing 29 seconds behind Sexton.

Webb reached 300 points on the season with his second-place finish in New Jersey, while Sexton jumped to 291 points after the win. The two have separated themselves from the rest of the field, as the next closest contender, Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, sits at 255 points.

In the 250SX East class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker became the first racer to win multiple races in the division with a near-flawless ride at MetLife Stadium.

The Bainbridge, Pa., native led every lap to dominate the field en route to the win, boosting himself to the top of the 250SX East class standings — just three points clear of second-place R.J. Hampshire of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Hampshire finished four seconds behind Hammaker, while Tom Vialle of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing finished in third place.

“It feels really good to get another win and have the red plate solo now,” Hammaker said. “Two more rounds, [and] this championship’s still really tight. Looking forward to some more great battling in the future.”

The top three finishers on Saturday represented the three racers at the top of the overall standings. Hammaker surged into first place with 142 points on the season, with Hampshire and Vialle following with 139 and 135 points, respectively.

The AMA Supercross season continues Saturday, April 26, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., with the festivities set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.