B’laster Sponsors AMA Hall of Fame Fanzone at 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 25, 2025) — B’laster — an Ohio-based rust remover and protectant company — will serve as the official sponsor of the AMA Hall of Fame Fanzone during 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“We have been ardent supporters of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for years, and love attending the event each summer,” B’laster Sales Manager Luke Barto said. “We can’t wait to be back at Mid-Ohio to celebrate all that vintage motorcycling has to offer with the best enthusiasts in the world!”

Established in 1957, B’laster is one of the largest rust-remover and protectant companies in the United States. Headquartered in Valley View, Ohio, B’laster produces 30,000-50,000 cans of product each day while servicing a wide range of consumers each year.

For more information about B’laster, head over to blasterproducts.com/

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Fanzone will serve as the centerpiece of all of the festivities at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution. With the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame tent, vendor displays, stunt shows and seminars from some of motorcycling’s most noteworthy figures, there is will be no shortage of moto fun in the Hall of Fame Fanzone.

“B’laster has had a consistent presence at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, and we greatly appreciate their support of this event,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “As an Ohio-based company, B’laster has engrained itself as a staple at VMD and we look forward to having them return to Mid-Ohio this year.”

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is primed to be the largest vintage motorcycle event of the summer, with near-endless racing and riding opportunities, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, demo rides, and much more!

Stay up to date on all the latest VMD news by heading over to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ and following Vintage Motorcycle Days on Facebook and Instagram.