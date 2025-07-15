Bagger Racing Returns to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

AMA Amateur National Bagger Championship classes in partnership with Bagger Racing League running Saturday at Mid-Ohio

Photo Credit: Carl Schlacht

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 15, 2025) — After a phenomenal inaugural year, the American Motorcyclist Association and Bagger Racing League will crown even more champions at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, as big V-twin engines and fully-faired bagger motorcycles take to the famed 2.4-mile road course at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

AMA-chartered promoter Bagger Racing League (BRL) will partner with the AMA and WERA to promote and operate two amateur championship classes this year — Production Stock and Super Street — and the two classes will race together on Saturday, after which two champions will be crowned.

“Fans loved the thrill of seeing these roaring racing machines take to the track last year,” said BRL founder Rob Buydos, “and it’s a real honor to be back again in 2025 to award AMA No. 1 plates to BRL competitors at such a prestigious event.”

Aside from Bagger competition, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will serve up a massive schedule of vintage motorcycle racing with the AMA’s organizing partner WERA Motorcycle Roadracing.

“Mid-Ohio’s 2.4-mile road course, featuring legendary Keyhole and Carousel sections, will be home to a full roster of vintage road racing during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “Classes include everything from non-current superbikes to sidecar rigs to pre-war racers, modern machines and everything in between. WERA Motorcycle Roadracing continues to work hard to grow and support this program, and the AMA appreciates their efforts.”

Amateur road racing entry information, along with rules and additional competitor information is available at http://www.vintagemotorcycledays.com/racing/road-racing/.

Staged at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, running July 25-27, features vintage and post-vintage competition in motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing, pit bike racing and dirt track. In addition to demo rides of current production bikes, the event includes North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, motorcycling seminars, the AMA Hall of Fame Fanzone and more.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The AMHF raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates and preserves the rich tradition of motorcycling in America. Its exhibits honor the distinguished men and women whose competitive spirit, passion, vision and entrepreneurship have played a vital role in shaping the sport, lifestyle and business of motorcycling. For more information, call (614) 856-2222 or visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/.

Stay up to date on all the latest VMD news by heading over to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ and following Vintage Motorcycle Days on Facebook and Instagram.