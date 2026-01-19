Back-to-Back Wins from Tomac

Deegan claims his first victory of the season in the 250SX West Class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Eli Tomac continued his early-season stretch of brilliance on Saturday, Jan. 17, earning his second-consecutive win at Round 2 of the AMA Supercross Season in San Diego.

Since joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing during the offseason, Tomac has yet to lose a race while donning the iconic orange. Throughout the early stages of the race, Tomac found himself trailing Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence — who got the holeshot on the race’s opening lap — and Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, as the pair jockeyed for the top position.

In the ninth lap, Tomac jumped into the lead and battled for position with Roczen until claiming the lead in the 16th lap and never relinquishing it. Lawrence ultimately pulled back into second place while Roczen finished third.

“Me and Ken [Roczen] had an unbelievable battle there and once we got into the lead I felt like I was in a really good groove. Towards the end there I was not paying attention and just looking at my front fender, I didn’t know Hunter [Lawrence] was there [because] I was so focused on marking Kenny around the track,” Tomac said. “I [went] over the tunnel on the last lap and heard Hunter revving his bike and was shocked he was right there. I feel fortunate I held onto the lead there. I guess I need better self-awareness next time. That was close.”

Tomac extended his lead in the over 450SX standings, jumping to 50 points on the season, while Roczen (42) and Lawrence follow (40) behind the two-time AMA Supercross champion.

The 250SX West class also continued in San Diego, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan earned his first win of the season.

Deegan’s teammate Max Anstie — who took the victory at Anaheim 1 last week — led for the first six laps until a bar-to-bar collision with Deegan allowed the California native to jump into the lead for the rest of the race.

Anstie finished in fifth place while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Cameron McAdoo and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Michael Mosiman joined Deegan on the podium.

Deegan jumped into the overall lead in the 250SX West class, capturing 43 points through two rounds this season. Anstie follows in second place with 42 points and Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas sits in third place with 38 points.

The AMA Supercross season shifts back to Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The round will be streamed live on Peacock.