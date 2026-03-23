From the Arctic Circle to America’s Backroads: April Issue of American Motorcyclist Delivers Adventure, Legacy and the Fight to Ride

The thrilling conclusion of the Micah and Me trilogy headlines the recent issue of America’s largest motorcycling magazine

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 23, 2026) — The April 2026 issue of American Motorcyclist will hit AMA member mailboxes soon, and it takes readers from the rugged isolation of the Arctic Circle to the deeply personal stories and battles that define motorcycling in America today.

This edition features a thrilling father-and-son adventure in the Canadian and Yukon wilderness, tells the story of On Any Sunday’s Ken Pressgrove, recounts the battle to keep Bat Nest Road open to the public, and much more.

“April features another one of those great adventure stories we like to showcase several times a year,” says AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm. “Most folks will never get the chance to experience a crazy trek like that, but readers can definitely get a taste of what it’s like — two-up, even! — by reading the piece. And being an On Any Sunday fan since I was a kid, I especially like the Ken Pressgrove piece. Good stuff there.”

The cover story — “Arctic Trek!” — follows the father-son duo of Aaron and Micah Stevenson and their journey through the U.S. Rocky Mountains all the way to the Arctic Circle aboard a Yamaha Ténéré 700. On the way, they encounter breathtaking views, ferry rides, whale blubber meals, and everything in between.

One may remember hearing the name “Ken Pressgrove” when watching On Any Sunday, but few know the true story behind the rider. Boehm dives deep into the lore of Pressgrove and his moto-accomplishments in “The Story Behind ‘The Late Ken Pressgrove.’”

The cover of the April 2026 issue of American Motorcyclist.

Beyond the features, this issue reflects the full spectrum of what it means to be a motorcyclist today:

A look at the AMA’s ongoing fight to protect access to roads like Bat Nest Road

Recognition of the 2025 AMA Board of Directors Award recipients

First impressions of Triumph’s latest Bonneville lineup

Practical advice to keep riders comfortable and prepared for the spring season

Together, these stories capture something larger than any single ride — the freedom, the responsibility, and the shared identity that connects riders across generations.

American Motorcyclist is delivered as part of AMA membership, connecting riders not just to stories, but to the community and advocacy that protect the future of motorcycling.

Join the AMA today and never miss an issue of the most comprehensive magazine in the motorcycle industry. For more details, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/members-community/members/join-the-ama/.