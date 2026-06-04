AMA to Host Ride to Work Day Event on Capitol Hill on June 8

Photo Credit: U.S. House Photographer

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 4, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association will once again bring riders, industry leaders and lawmakers together in Washington, D.C., for Ride to Work Day on Capitol Hill on Monday, June 8, 2026.



Hosted in partnership with the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, this event highlights the impact motorcyclists and the motorcycle industry have on transportation, recreation, manufacturing and the broader American economy. The AMA Government Relations Department, members of Congress, industry representatives and members of the motorcycling public will gather at Eastern Market in Washington, D.C. for a networking event to kick off the program.



Members of Congress will join the event and then ride to the U.S. Capitol for legislative business before returning to Eastern Market for a National Park Police escorted ride with event participants through the nation’s capital.



The 2026 event follows multiple successful events between motorcycle stakeholders, federal lawmakers and administration officials. This event comes at a pivotal time as members of Congress consider a five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill. Ride to Work Day provides an opportunity for conversations around broader federal policy that impacts riders, dealerships, manufacturers and millions of motorcycling Americans.



The AMA would also like to acknowledge the event sponsors, including Backcountry Discovery Routes, the Motorcycle Industry Council, the Motorcycle Riders Foundation, Harley-Davidson and Buell Motorcycles. Members of Congress in attendance last year included Representatives Tim Walberg (R-MI-07), Troy Balderson (R-OH-12), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03), Mike Bost (R-IL-12), Mike Collins (R-GA-10), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24), Don Bacon (R-NE-02) and Harriet Hageman (R-WY-AL).



The Washington D.C. Ride to Work Day Event serves as a precursor to International Ride to Work Day on Tuesday, June 9. Started by Andy Goldfine, founder of the company Aerostich and former AMA Board member, International Ride to Work Day is an annual celebration of the tangible benefits of motorcycles for transportation.



The AMA encourages all motorcyclists to get out and ride on June 9. For more details regarding International Ride to Work Day, visit www.ridetowork.org/.



For additional event details, please contact AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer, zfarmer@ama-cycle.org.