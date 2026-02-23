Race Direction Communication Regarding Red Cross Flag & Red Light Race Procedures – Arlington Supercross

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 23, 2026) — Following the 250 & 450 Main Events at Round 7 of the AMA Supercross Championship in Arlington, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is issuing a Race Direction communication regarding on-track red cross flag and red light signals during the event.

250 Class Race Direction Review

During the race, a warning light, also referred to as the single red lead in light, was displayed in accordance with standard race procedures. When the warning light is shown, riders are alerted of a future obstacle being shut down. However, the presence of the warning light alone does not prohibit riders from executing jumps unless accompanied by additional flag signals or directives indicating otherwise.

After a thorough review by Race Direction, it has been confirmed that all 250 riders remained in compliance with the rules. Since the warning light was displayed and no supplementary signals were issued to restrict jumping, riders were permitted to maintain race pace and execute jumps through the section.

As a result, no penalties have been assessed to any riders in the 250 class regarding this situation.

450 Class Race Direction Review

A separate situation occurred during the 450 Main Event involving a red cross flag being displayed at the finish line stand. At the time of the incident, no corresponding red lights or red cross flags were illuminated in the section leading into the jump.

Following a comprehensive review, Race Direction determined there was no blatant violation of the red cross rule. (1.6.14, e.,6)Riders were already committed to the jump without a visible warning light to reasonably signal the restricted condition prior to takeoff.

Given the absence of illuminated red lights and the lack of advanced visual indication before rider commitment, officials concluded that the circumstances did not warrant penalties.

As a result, no penalties have been assessed to any riders in the 450 class regarding this situation.

The AMA and its race officials remain committed to consistent rule enforcement, rider safety, and clear communication under all race conditions, and will carefully review our current lights procedure to ensure it continues to provide the highest level of safety and clarity for all participants. As a result of these scenarios, we’ve identified opportunities for improvement and have adjusted lighting operations and flagging procedures.