Setting the Stage For a Wild Finale

Deegan Claims 250SX West Championship

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 2025 AMA Supercross 450SX Championship will all come down to the final week.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton kept his title hopes alive on Saturday, May 3, in Denver, by claiming a runaway victory at Empower Field at Mile High. Sexton pulled within nine points of class leader Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, who finished in second place in Mile High City.

“To be honest I was a little fired up,” Sexton said. “I knew I was faster tonight, so I wanted to get out front and break away, and that’s what I did. Another win, sixth one of the season. Yeah, just trying to go out there and show that I’m the best rider.”

Sexton outpaced Webb by 8.624 seconds to claim the victory, while Webb held off a fierce pursuit from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who finished just 0.447 behind Webb.

With the win, Sexton jumped to 338 points on the season while Webb maintained his lead with 347 points with one week remaining in the 2025 AMA Supercross season. The title race will come down to the final round of the season in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 10.

While the 450SX title race remains heated, the 250SX West class wrapped up in Denver.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan secured the 250SX West Championship after a late pass of teammate Cole Davies — which sent Davies off the track, causing him to finish in fifth place — with just two laps remaining.

Finishing alongside Deegan was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Julien Beaumer, who finished in second place, while Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the podium.

Deegan holds a 25-point advantage over Davies, however since Deegan has collected more second-place finishes, he officially clinched the 250SX West title.

The 450SX and 250SX East championship races will come down to the final week of the season in Salt Lake City on May 10. The racing action will start at 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on Peacock.