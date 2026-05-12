AMA Distributes Sound Meter Kits to Four Clubs as Part of Organization’s Sound Meter Program

AMA Sound Meter Program aims to raise awareness regarding sound issues that impact the motorcycle community

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 12, 2026) — In an effort to combat unjust sound ordinances and sound-related discrimination, the American Motorcyclist Association has distributed sound meter kits to four of its chartered clubs as part of its Sound Meter Program.

This year’s recipients of the annual AMA Sound Meter Program include BCMX Adventure Park, Beaver Cycle Club, Sleepy Hollow MX Park and Hollister Dirt Bike Club. The sound meter kits provided by the AMA will allow these clubs to accurately measure the sound levels of their motorcycles.

“Sound remains one of the most significant factors that drives the public’s misunderstandings of the motorcycling community,” AMA Government Relations Director Nick Haris said. “These four clubs will receive sound meter kits that contain high-end equipment that will enhance their understanding of their sound levels, making it easier to remain in compliance with local sound-related laws.”

The AMA has provided more than 100 sound meter kits to chartered clubs as part of the Sound Meter Program, which was established in 2005. This program is an important aspect of the AMA’s grassroots efforts and gives chartered clubs access to valuable information regarding their sound levels at their events and outings.

The sound testing kits provided by the AMA contain a Type 2 sound meter, a tachometer, training materials, a spark-arrestor probe, personal protective equipment and a storage case.

The AMA continues to support all efforts to combat sound regulations that unfairly target motorcyclists. For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/ama-board-position-statements/excessive-motorcycle-sound/.