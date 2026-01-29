American Motorcyclist Association Secures Insurance Availability for AMA-Sanctioned Racing and Riding Events

AMA-negotiated program offers comprehensive liability coverage for chartered organizers

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 29, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association announces the availability of liability insurance for AMA-sanctioned competition and recreational events for the insurance cycle running Jan. 30, 2026, through Jan. 29, 2027.

Policies in the AMA’s preferred insurance program will be underwritten by Ren Specialty Insurance and administered by Jones Birdsong Insurance Services. Forms and rates are available now for AMA-sanctioned events at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/insurance/ama-preferred-insurance-program/.

“Organized motorcycle races and rides simply can’t happen responsibly without comprehensive liability insurance, and facilitating this coverage is one of the most important benefits the AMA provides,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “The AMA values its relationship with Ren Specialty, and we appreciate their investment in our clubs and promoters.”

AMA organizers benefit from set premiums that are generally lower than market rates and avoid lengthy underwriting processes — aside from events that have unique characteristics like rallies and other multi-day events — through the AMA preferred insurance program.

The AMA does not receive any revenue from insurance premiums, with 100 percent of negotiated savings going back into the program to keep rates for AMA organizers as low as possible.

“Motorcycle racing is the greatest sport in the world, and that requires a commitment to staying in front of the ever-changing landscape of risk management, liability and safety,” Holter added. “This work contributes to favorable renewals, and we ask all of our organizers to get involved in that process to ensure our events remain the gold standard for motorcycle racing in America, if not the world.”

The AMA sanctions thousands of competition and recreational motorcycle events each year proving racing and riding opportunities for tens of thousands of AMA members.

To learn more about the AMA and to start your own journey into the world of motorcycling, see AmericanMotorcyclist.com.