AMA Road Race Grand Championship to Run Alongside AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Amateur road racing event to be held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

(Photo Credit: John Varela)

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2026) — For the first time in the event’s history, the 2026 AMA Road Race Grand Championship will run alongside Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, taking place at the iconic Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on Saturday, July 25.

“The AMA Road Race Grand Championship always delivers fierce competition and showcases the best and brightest that the sport has to offer,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We look forward to running this historic event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and hosting all of these excellent competitors during the exciting Vintage Motorcycle Days event.”

With racing across a variety of classes, the AMA Road Race Grand Championship will display the most elite amateur talent in the country.

With multiple AMA national championships on the line, several special awards will also be earned by racers throughout the day. Most notably, the Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award will be awarded to the amateur racer that showcases the necessary skill and professionalism to excel at the highest level of the sport. The AMA will also recognize the AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year and the AMA Vet/Senior Road Racer of the Year during the event.

More details regarding the AMA Road Race Grand Championship can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/road-racing/. For more information regarding AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, head over to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/.