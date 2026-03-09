AMA Mourns the Passing of AMA Supercross Official John Welch

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 9, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association expresses condolences on the loss of AMA Supercross official John Welch. John passed away over the weekend following the Indianapolis round of the series. A long-time member of the AMA’s pro racing operational team, John was respected and well-loved among our staff. He will be missed.



We extend our deepest sympathies to John’s daughters, McKenna and Brittany, and his extended family and friends during this period of mourning.

John Welch