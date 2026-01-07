AMA Mourns the Passing of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 7, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association offers its condolences to the friends and family of longtime senator and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at 92 years old.

A staunch advocate for motorcycling and motorcyclist rights at the national level, Campbell was one of the AMA’s greatest allies in Congress. As a longtime rider, Campbell was a passionate champion for motorcycling throughout his career.

First elected to Congress in 1986, Campbell served three terms in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate. Beginning his legislative career as a Democrat, Campbell joined the Republican Party in 1995 but remained a prominent bipartisan figure throughout his time as a legislator.

Throughout his tenure, Campbell was recognized as an ardent supporter of motorcycling. During his time in Congress, he participated in numerous motorcycle rides and activities while remaining a strong advocate for the motorcycling community on Capitol Hill.

In 1995, Campbell was involved in a successful effort to repeal penalties for states that did not have mandatory helmet laws. He also stood against insurance companies denying coverage to motorcyclists, defended the right of motorcyclists to use HOV lanes, supported funding for motorcycle safety, urged the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems that took motorcyclists’ needs into consideration, and fought to ensure that motorcyclists could not be denied access to any highway or road that used federal highway funds for planning, construction or maintenance.

As a rancher, Campbell strongly supported private property rights and the recreational use of public lands. Campbell was involved in the legislation to establish the Recreational Trails Program, which has provided hundreds of millions of dollars for motorized and non-motorized trail projects in every state in the Unted States and has funded the development and maintenance of thousands of motorized trails.

In 1994, Campbell was honored with the AMA Brighter Image Award, which the organization awards to individuals or groups that generate positive publicity for motorcycling.

Campbell was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2002.